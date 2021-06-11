Ammunition fired by different guns may bear indistinguishable marks if the guns were manufactured by the same tool or by sheer coincidence. Thus, practitioners look for “sufficient” matching marks. There are no standards for what degree of matching is “sufficient”; it is up to the examiner eyeballing the patterns and making a call. Likewise, there are no standards for when observed differences can be considered insignificant vs. when these differences should lead to the conclusion that two items were not fired from the same gun. This unconstrained subjectivity renders the discipline particularly susceptible to error and bias. The firearms field has failed to implement even basic bias mitigation measures that have been adopted by another pattern matching discipline, fingerprinting, in the wake of an infamous FBI misidentification in which circular reasoning played a role.