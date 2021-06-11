Over time, our feelings grew fond. Whenever we came back at night from somewhere else in town, the hospital was a beacon of light telling us we were almost home. Each year that there’s been a big-enough snowstorm, all the neighborhood kids, armed with sleds and trash-can lids, have headed up to “Hospital Hill” to go sledding. My son is a teenager now, and, more than once, he and his friends have snuck up to the top of the parking garage to watch the sunset.