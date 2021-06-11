Biden’s stance is foolish. In the short term, he will gain more by reaching a genuine bipartisan deal than by reverting to ultrapartisan power plays that voters increasingly object to. No one seriously thinks that this offer is the final word; if Biden wants higher levels of spending, he can probably get that, even if it falls short of what he wants. He should also be able to coax Republicans into support some additional revenue increases, even if he can’t get them to back his specific tax increases on business and the rich. The tax code is so riddled with loopholes that it won’t be hard to find ways to gain revenue without raising tax rates. Presiding over a genuine compromise in which both sides give on something they don’t want would reinforce Biden’s image as a moderate, a crucial perception that helps him keep the support of suburban former Republicans upset with the GOP’s Trumpian lean.