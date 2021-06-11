Biden’s stance is foolish. In the short term, he will gain more by reaching a genuine bipartisan deal than by reverting to ultrapartisan power plays that voters increasingly object to. No one seriously thinks that this offer is the final word; if Biden wants higher levels of spending, he can probably get that, even if it falls short of what he wants. He should also be able to coax Republicans into support some additional revenue increases, even if he can’t get them to back his specific tax increases on business and the rich. The tax code is so riddled with loopholes that it won’t be hard to find ways to gain revenue without raising tax rates. Presiding over a genuine compromise in which both sides give on something they don’t want would reinforce Biden’s image as a moderate, a crucial perception that helps him keep the support of suburban former Republicans upset with the GOP’s Trumpian lean.
Backing a deal with higher taxes for the middle class is even more important for Biden’s long-term objectives. He clearly wants a permanently and significantly higher level of government spending. I disagree with that goal, but advocates for it should consider how feasible it is to base their plans on simply taxing the rich. Every other country with higher levels of domestic spending proves that larger government is sustainable only if the middle class itself is willing to support its share of the tax burden.
America’s peers uniformly tax incomes of the middle- and upper-middle classes at higher rates. This is true even for comparatively low-tax nations, such as Australia. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development reports that Australia took in 28.7 percent of its GDP in taxes in 2018, well below the 33.8 percent average but above the United States’ 24.5 percent in 2019.
Australia provides universal health care for its citizens and subsidizes higher education to a greater degree than does the United States. It does this by levying a 10-percent value-added tax on most goods and services and taxing people earning $45,000 or more Australian a year — roughly $34,600 in the United States — at a 34.5 percent marginal rate. A U.S. family earning that much would only be in the 10 percent marginal tax bracket (plus any state taxes, and the 7.65 percent payroll tax) and would be able to virtually eliminate its tax bill via a $2,000 per child tax credit if it had young children. Australia also taxes upper-middle-income families more than the United States. Its top 47 percent tax rate — 45 percent in income tax plus 2 percent for its Medicare program — starts at incomes of $180,000 Australian, or about $138,600. That family would be in the 22 percent bracket in the United States (plus state and payroll taxes), and still receive the child tax credit that its Australian counterpart would not.
Big government around the world exists because citizens of those countries believe they get more value from public spending than they would get from private consumption. They support higher taxes on everyone, including themselves, rather than deprive themselves of the security an extensive welfare state confers. Biden’s idea that he can garner support for similar welfare programs solely by taxing the rich flies in the face of international experience.
His proposed tax increases on the rich and large corporations would also risk making the U.S. uncompetitive for global investment as a result. The 2017 tax cut on large businesses merely moved U.S. tax rates in line with the OECD average. Biden’s proposed increase would make U.S. combined federal and state corporate tax rates among the highest in the developed world, at the same time as countries such as France and Sweden are cutting their corporate rates. His proposal to tax capital gains at ordinary income rates for people earning $1 million a year would immediately give the United States the highest capital gains rate in the world. Even Denmark, the country with the highest level of taxes in the world, only levies a 42 percent capital gains rate, lower than the 43.4 percent rate that millionaires may pay under Biden’s plan.
Biden’s long-term plan can succeed only if he treads where other Democrats have long feared to go: persuading middle-class taxpayers to pony up their fair share for public services. The political advantage from brokering a real bipartisan deal makes it a no-brainer: Biden should take the proposed deal seriously.