This won’t just hamper President Biden’s foreign policy; it will also make the world safer for authoritarianism. Although there are still plenty of desirable democratic models around the world (I’m looking at you, Norway), none of them has the power to take meaningful action when a dictator rigs an election or imprisons an opposition leader. Worse, now that the world doesn’t respect or admireU.S. democracy, dictators have a rhetorical trump card. They can point to the fact that Trump (falsely) claimed the U.S. election was rigged; that Republicans are actually trying to rig elections with voter suppression and worsened partisan gerrymandering; and that the former president repeatedly called to jail his political opponents. Our hypocrisy will enhance dictators’ impunity.