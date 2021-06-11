Without this reciprocal relationship, we end up with too many credentials that don’t lead to available, high-wage jobs and not enough that address ongoing skills shortages and emerging careers. Over the years, community colleges have responded to changing regional economic demands by building new programs and credentials. Yet we struggle to measure their actual impact — not in graduates but in career and economic mobility. All told, postsecondary institutions now offer more than 370,000 credentials with often vague ways for students to distinguish which ones lead to new employment opportunities.