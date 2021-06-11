The 2020 elections followed one term in which then-President Trump and the upper chamber appointed three qualified, exceptionally conservative justices plus 53 similar appellate jurists, primarily by ignoring the rules that have long approved competent, moderate judges. For example, Trump infrequently consulted senators from states with vacancies who know more excellent candidates. The Senate rarely performed thorough analyses of nominees or robustly questioned them during Judiciary Committee hearings. In the 2020 campaign, Biden promised to counter Trump’s detrimental impacts by restoring court ethnic, gender, ideological and experiential diversity.
Biden officially nominated Jackson in mid-April, yet he knew her earlier. Then-President Obama appointed Jackson a district jurist in 2013 and evaluated her for the 2016 Supreme Court opening to which he named Garland. When Biden pledged to nominate a Black woman for his initial Supreme Court vacancy, many pundits deemed Jackson the front-runner. She is an extremely qualified, centrist pick, who was a 1996 Harvard Law graduate, clerked for district and circuit judges and Justice Stephen G. Breyer, worked at highly regarded Boston, D.C. and San Francisco firms over multiple years, served as a Sentencing Commission Assistant Special Counsel from 2003 until 2005 and was an assistant federal public defender for two years. If confirmed, as expected, she will join a minuscule number of Black women who serve as circuit jurists.
When Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) became Judiciary Committee chair, he vowed to lead equitably and promote rigorous involvement but admonished GOP members that similar rules would govern both parties. Durbin started the April 28 hearing by observing it was a “historic day” because each of five nominees was a person of color, who represented meaningful “demographic and professional diversity.” Jackson afforded robust, careful testimony.
A few Republicans emphasized her criminal defense work in seeming efforts to tarnish the nominee. When Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) questioned Jackson’s representation of a “terrorist” detainee in Guantánamo, the nominee responded that she had forgotten his name and was assigned the case. Jackson added that her defense experience informs case resolution and improves the justice system. When Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) asked how race affects Jackson’s decisions, the jurist respectfully declared that she was completely independent and decides every case on its law and facts. When GOP members solicited her perspectives on enlarging the Supreme Court and on numerous high court rulings, she properly declined to respond.
Durbin accorded members seven days to proffer written queries and the nominee one week to reply. Jackson swiftly provided comprehensive, responsive answers. In a May 20 session, the panel deliberated regarding issues applicable to efficacious court service and voted. Because the jurist is a highly capable, mainstream nominee who thoroughly answered many complex queries, she warranted a powerful ballot. However, only two Republicans voted for her. Accordingly, the chair speedily moved the nominee to the floor.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) attempted to hold a confirmation debate and ballot on Thursday. However, GOP senators refused to grant unanimous consent for a vote on Jackson, Thus, Democrats invoked cloture, which limits debate, and the motion passed 52-to-46. Schumer has scheduled a floor debate and confirmation vote for Monday.
Biden respected his vow to combat Trump’s adverse effects on the federal courts by nominating well-qualified, mainstream jurists. The Senate needs to expeditiously conclude her review and confirm Judge Jackson, as she will continue being an exceptional, moderate jurist who would improve D.C. Circuit ethnic, gender, ideological and experiential diversity.
