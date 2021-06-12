America’s allies agreed that this message was “ … a message” and “something that America was saying.” They said with a single voice that they were “as reassured as you could be by something like that.” They also inquired timidly whether America cared about climate change again, to which the United States responded that combating climate change was absolutely a bedrock U.S. priority that would not change, unless it changed. They wanted to know whether America was still a big fan of strongmen and creepy populists abroad, and America said it was not and never would be again, probably!
In response to the question of whether what happened the last four years ought not be discussed, Biden insisted repeatedly that was not who America was, and that he knew the soul of America: “What Donald Trump said does not represent us currently, although it did represent some of us, then. You can definitely make plans that involve us, because we are absolutely committed, at least at intervals of four to eight years, we hope, possibly an uneven number if the people trying to do a coup get their way, but hopefully intervals of roughly four to eight years!”
The president concluded by adding that he intends for this trip to send a clear message to the world that the United States would like to act as though nothing happened, although we cannot guarantee that something like the Trump administration will not happen again, and, indeed, given the variety of encroachments on voting rights, it is pretty likely that something like it will! Or something worse!
Can the United States be counted upon to take a global leadership role? Well, Joe Biden is certainly the president right now!
