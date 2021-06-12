“What America hopes to convey to its allies is this,” the team explained: “America should not be written off as a sometimes banana republic. We are, but we can also be a global leader that wants to speak up for democracy, and you can always be certain which version of us you are going to get, 50 percent of the time! Do not think because Trump was our international representative for the past four years that this is who we are! It is, but only sometimes! Sometimes, it isn’t! Please count on us when making international plans, now, and possibly also in the future!”