But not before Camerota pressed him on the scandal. “I thought that I had turned off the Zoom call,” said Toobin. “Now, that’s not a defense. This was deeply moronic and indefensible. But, I mean, that is part of — that is part of the story. And I have spent the seven subsequent months, miserable months in my life, I can certainly confess, trying to be a better person, I mean, in therapy, trying to do some public service, working in a food bank, which I certainly am going to continue to do, working on a new book about the Oklahoma City bombing. But I am trying to become the kind of person that people can trust again.”