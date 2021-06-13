Maya Wiley, a civil rights lawyer and former de Blasio adviser, notched endorsements from a slew of prominent progressives such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). In a PIX11/NewsNation/Emerson College poll released Wednesday, she soared into second place with 17 percent behind Brooklyn’s borough president, Eric Adams. (Given the city’s ranked-choice voting process, there is considerable doubt as to the accuracy of any polling, so take those numbers with a grain of salt.)
Coupled with the campaign meltdown of Dianne Morales and sexual misconduct allegations leveled at New York comptroller Steve Stringer, Wiley is well on her way to consolidating the left side of the Democratic electorate. She continues to impress in debates. As the New York Times reported on Thursday’s debate, she “argued passionately that investments in the social safety net, especially a proposal for more trauma-informed care in schools, would go a long way toward preventing violence like the shooting in Queens [of 10-year-old Justin Wallace].”
For those whose politics runs closer to the center-left and who are looking for hands-on experience, Kathryn Garcia has run a solid race. She snagged the New York Times’s endorsement. “A go-to problem solver for the past decade, Ms. Garcia was hard to miss at City Hall — a confident, gravelly-voiced woman who ran an overwhelmingly male Sanitation Department,” the editorial board raved. “At the Department of Environmental Protection under Mayor Michael Bloomberg, when swaths of New York City lost power during Superstorm Sandy, knocking out the city’s wastewater treatment systems, it was Ms. Garcia who got them back up and running.”
Garcia has wide-ranging experience and knowledge of city government. Her last debate performance was an improvement over her previous outing, where she had trouble breaking through the bickering mass of candidates. “Kathryn Garcia is showing up much more strongly in this debate than the last,” the Times’s Jeff Mays reported. “She fiercely defends the job she did as sanitation commissioner, talked about her diverse family, criticized Scott Stringer for what she saw as an unfair audit and mentioned her endorsements.”
The choice between Wiley and Garcia is in some sense a choice between two visions of the mayor’s job: a fiery and charismatic advocate for disadvantaged New Yorkers or a dependable problem solver in a city with many challenges. Unlike a batch of male candidates who have questions about their residency (Adams), their conduct (Stringer) and their utter lack of preparation (Andrew Yang), neither Wiley nor Garcia has question marks about their ethics, egos or experience. The good news is that, with ranked-choice voting, New Yorkers can select one of them as their favorite and the other as their second choice.
For their commanding performances, obvious love of public service and impressive work ethic, we can say, well done — and may the best woman win.
