But with every new administration comes a reassessment of our nation’s approach to trade and the opportunity to work on a bipartisan basis to put the United States in the best possible position on the global stage. Under the leadership of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, who was confirmed by the Senate 98 to 0, we should use this opportunity to reengage our Asia-Pacific allies and forge multilateral trade partnerships in the region. Doing so would not only remove barriers for U.S. exporters but also would help us counter China’s ambitions and advance a rules-based global trade regime built on the principles of fundamental fairness and transparency — a level playing field on which China is not used to competing.