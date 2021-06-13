The eyes of the world are watching what the Biden administration does next. As President Biden works to rebuild trust across the Atlantic, European leaders worry that a U.S. government that secretly goes to court to demand data from tech companies about its own reputable citizens will do the same thing to them as well. The hacking of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s phone came to light in 2013, but the diplomatic wounds remain fresh. European governments increasingly are trying to keep their data out of data centers run by U.S. companies. Not necessarily because they distrust the companies, but because they distrust our government and secret court orders that can reach their data.