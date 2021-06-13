Some security agencies have recognized the threat. But for all the expressions of concern, there are three crucial elements that are all too often left out when discussing the far right. The first is Islamophobia is at the heart of extremist right-wing ideology, but this is often underestimated. The second is that the ideology is spreading abroad. There were the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand. France is seeing a wave of arson attacks against mosques, amid a rise in anti-Muslim rhetoric. The list, tragically, goes on.