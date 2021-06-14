An extended sequence set at a public pool and borrowing from Esther Williams-style aquamusicals is a gorgeous rejoinder to the bland horror of the refrigerated trucks used to store New York City’s covid-19 dead as morgues overflowed. In one gentle number, Nina imagines her younger self dancing down the streets, moving from one supportive pair of neighborly arms to the next as a whole community invested itself in her ambition. Rising crime in cities such as New York is real and consequential, but “In the Heights” emphasizes that dense urban areas foster trust as well as fear.