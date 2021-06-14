Together, putting the rubric into action, the TMF and the MDC can pioneer a model for moving the perspectives of the descendants of the enslaved from the periphery to the center. Montpelier has taken steps in that direction. In 1992, members of the descendant community reached out to Montpelier’s steward, the National Trust, and established a relationship. The Montpelier Foundation began returning Black history to the landscape in 2004 with the restoration of the Gilmore Cabin in 2005 and the South Yard in 2011. In 2017, the Montpelier Foundation launched the award-winning exhibition “The Mere Distinction of Colour,” which focuses on the narratives of the enslaved at Montpelier as told by their descendants. Now, we must take the next step by closing the gap in authority between museums and the descendants of enslaved people.