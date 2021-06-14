This is not the same Colombia of the end of the last century. Back then, state agents couldn’t enter vast territories to develop a plan for the voluntary substitution of illegal crops with legal ones, because the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) targeted the officials that tried it. The idea of air-spraying crops was born out of this difficulty, according to an interview with retired Gen. Óscar Naranjo, former vice president of Colombia. The government also conceived that strategy as an urgent measure to subtract power, wealth and territorial control from the FARC. The goal was taking away its coca as a strategy of war.