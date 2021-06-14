However, the plan fails to address — or even acknowledge — the tinder that foments much of the opposition to these efforts: the desire of residents to protect their ability to easily store their cars on residential streets. This omission will make its success impossible to achieve.
Adams Morgan, where I live, has many more cars with residential parking permits than there are spaces available on the street, because the city charges virtually nothing for a residential parking permit. The $50 annual fee (which increased modestly from $35 this month) engenders an imbalance in the number of people wanting to put their cars on the street in a neighborhood where a reserved parking space rents for $3,000 a year.
The city’s below-market permit price creates a plethora of perverse incentives: For instance, many cars parked on the street haven’t moved for months or even years; some are merely used as storage containers for their owners. Storing decrepit automobiles in an expensive neighborhood where space is at a premium makes no economic sense, but D.C. implicitly encourages this behavior. That most car owners in the neighborhood are wealthy — a majority of those in the neighborhood don’t own a car — only heightens its absurdity.
The surfeit of cars wanting to park on city streets causes two big problems: The first is that car owners spend a lot of time driving to find a spot, which not only inconveniences them but also increases congestion, smog and greenhouse gas emissions. The additional traffic also makes the streets less safe for pedestrians; drivers looking for a parking space can be inattentive, and on multiple occasions, I’ve nearly been hit by a car doing a quick maneuver to claim a parking spot.
The second problem is that the lack of on-street parking mobilizes car owners to fiercely protect each and every parking spot available and limit competition from other car owners. Their efforts impede every effort to construct new housing — affordable or otherwise — in the neighborhood, as well as any efforts to improve livability in the area that would result in a reduction in the number of parking spots.
In the past few years, attempts to expand bike lanes, add bike share stations, close the 18th Street strip to traffic, expand Kalorama Park or speed bus commutes through the neighborhood have all been defeated. Though the ostensible reasons the opponents of these efforts may not mention parking, it is parking that drives their efforts.
Virtually every new housing development in the neighborhood in the past decade has been delayed by citizen protests and lawsuits. Even converting a townhouse to condos invariably faces obstacles, because the number of units invariably exceeds the off-street parking it will have.
The council’s failure to recognize or acknowledge the role that cheap residential parking plays in engendering opposition to each of its objectives means that its comprehensive plan will not alter the current harmful dynamics, and the goals set forth in the plan will inevitably founder.
Thankfully, there is an easy solution: The city should limit the number of residential parking permits in each neighborhood to the approximate number of available spaces — after removing on-street parking in places where it impedes buses or is problematic for cyclists or pedestrians. It should then auction residential parking permits in each neighborhood, with the money generated used to subsidize bus passes for low-income residents.
In such a regime, nearly everyone who has a car on the street it rarely uses would sell it, and parking would be easier for those who need a car to commute. Because prices can vary by neighborhood, Adams Morgan and Dupont residents would pay more than in places where there is less demand or more space for parking.
In one fell swoop, traffic congestion would fall, bus commutes would speed up, air quality would improve, pedestrian and cyclist safety would increase and income inequality would lessen. Each of these is an explicit goal of every member of the D.C. Council and Bowser. Protecting cheap on-street parking for wealthy car owners is not.
Just as important is that there would be much less tinder stoking the opposition to new development. The remaining car owners who store their car on the street would be guaranteed to be able to find a spot on the street, something that is not currently the case, and a new development would not change that: all it might do is push up the price for a permit.
Providing a large parking implicit subsidy that goes mainly to the wealthy car owners makes little sense on its own. When we consider the opportunity costs of doing such a thing it becomes indefensible.
Read more: