To be blunt, the desire to appear nonpartisan should not prevent the Justice Department from holding the department and the prior administration accountable for its actions. By the same token, the department must demonstrate — not just promise — its desire to be aggressive, creative and uncompromising in attempting to strike down Jim Crow-style laws and end fraudulent audits. With or without new lawyers, the Justice Department needs to put Garland’s fine words into action. As Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) put it on CNN on Sunday, “We aren’t seeing a transformational DOJ that I think people had been looking forward to.” The risk here is not that the department will do too much, but that it will not do enough to protect our democracy.