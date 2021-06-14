Barack Obama summarized this dynamic two years into his presidency: “In the rush of activity, sometimes we lose track of the ways that we connected with folks that got us here in the first place.” This is true of nearly every recent president. Ronald Reagan lost supporters as the 1981-82 recession tore through the economy. Obama alienated swing voters and energized tea party activists as he tried to advance the Affordable Care Act (later known as Obamacare) in Congress. And Bill Clinton lost voters when he attempted to pass a health-care reform bill of his own.