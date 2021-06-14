Asked about infrastructure cost issues, Biden administration officials have acknowledged the problem. But they haven’t really explained how they plan to deal with it as part of the president’s proposed American Jobs Plan, whose very name shows the emphasis on maximizing new employment, rather than wringing maximum productivity from every penny. One official told me that the plan was not intended to be a “make-work” proposal but that the administration was willing to tolerate a little more expense if it helped created more meaningful jobs. (Of course, because infrastructure projects are capital-intensive, higher costs don’t necessarily mean extra spending goes to workers.)