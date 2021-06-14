For decades, the Palestine Liberation Organization, established in 1964, played the role of representative for all Palestinians. The Palestinian political structure had always been secular, led by Fatah under Yasser Arafat and comprised of a range of leftist factions, mostly founded in the 1950s and 1960s in the context of the Arab Nationalists Movement and the expansion of national liberation movements worldwide. But the influence of these factions decreased after the collapse of the Soviet Union and loss of those funding streams. This shrinking helped Hamas bring into Palestinian politics an Islamist culture that many Palestinians perceived as an extension of the Muslim Brotherhood.