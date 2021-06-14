But the opposite can be said of the War on Drugs. When, 50 years ago, President Richard M. Nixon declared drug abuse “America’s public enemy number one” and called for “an all-out offensive” to defeat it, he mobilized an army of disparate bureaucracies that quickly became ensnared in an inadequate and ineffective metaphor (defeat the “enemy”).
Lost Cause: The War on Drugs in Latin America
This approach has lasted half a century. The War on Drugs narrative lives in stories of corruption, extravagance, daring feats, violence and betrayal played on a loop on Netflix. It lives in Mexican narcocorridos and in the jungles of Peru, where the coca farmers dance as the planes make their rushed and precarious landings on their first leg toward the market.
The war narrative prevailed, and the biggest winners were the systems built to wage a fight that they soon realized would have no end — but this was a good thing: It became a source for endless resources, inflated budgets, contracts, purchase orders, power, influence — new economies battling drug trafficking but also dependent on it.
The “war” was never won — drug trafficking adapted and expanded. The booming market of potentially dangerous substances flowing from Latin America to the United States became an unstoppable industry. Starting in the mid-1970s, it triggered an economic revolution in the region, even before the neoliberal push for free trade and open markets.
The drug industry became a growth sector that put all export industries to shame, as was the case with cocaine in Peru. It soon became entwined with the general economic health of countries through a permanent state of osmosis.
The drug industry pioneered a capitalist revolution that profoundly altered Latin America
Before the Chicago Boys made their mark in Latin America, the drug industry pioneered a capitalist revolution — primitive but incredibly successful — that profoundly altered the region, triggering vast inequality and violence as part of a rapacious unregulated model whose sole purpose was extracting maximum profits.
The clandestine nature of the industry and its high profit margins elevated political corruption to new heights. There are many examples across the region of those charged with fighting drug trafficking who ended up profiting from it, all while cultivating close relationships with U.S. enforcement and intelligence agencies. Manuel Noriega in Panama and powerful intelligence chief Vladimiro Montesinos in Peru are just two of the many high-profile examples.
Beneath the region’s narco-plutocracies and their numerous benefactors lies a vast foundation: the cocaine proletariat, farmers from Peru, Bolivia, Colombia, who depend on the crops for survival. Poverty binds them to an industry that offers liquidity and consistent returns, but that also devalues their rights and lives.
The War on Drugs has had numerous fronts and major figures, but it keeps growing and evolving. Cartels have extended their tentacles across the world, and with that, criminal violence has skyrocketed. Countries where they operate have some of the world’s highest homicide rates.
This “war” of 50 years has been toxic and destructive, a strategic fallacy and deeply harmful. We’ve been trapped in a cycle of cognitive tribulation, but enough is enough.
It’s time to retire the “war” strategy and replace it with a fresh approach to drugs that includes innovative ways to improve security and governance, rural development, legalization, addiction treatment and the study of potentially beneficial substances. The distortions of the War on Drugs have set us back. But we can still change the decrepit and prejudiced ways we have approached this challenge.