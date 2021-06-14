There is an obvious difference between spies and whistleblowers. Spies give or sell our secrets to foreign powers, including our enemies. Whistleblowers make public information that is wrongfully being kept under wraps. It was simply wrong that our government knew what was really happening in Vietnam but kept the truth from us with lie after lie. It was simply wrong that the Patriot Act was secretly reconstrued, in ways the authors of the legislation never imagined, to permit indiscriminate domestic surveillance on such a vast scale.