Abbas is the leader of the conservative Islamist Ra’am party. Ra’am is the political arm of the southern branch of that country’s Muslim Brotherhood, and its charter strongly condemns Zionism. Abbas, however, put those concerns to the side and ran on a simple platform of bread-and-butter concerns. He went into the election arguing that Israeli Arabs have a lot to gain if they deal with the Jewish majority rather than fight it. He said he was open to supporting either Netanyahu or his opponent, and focused his demands on fighting rampant crime in the Arab community, legalizing Bedouin settlements that Israel has not recognized, and increasing funding for economic development. His party surprised most observers by passing the electoral threshold and entering the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, with four seats. The results confirmed Israel’s roughly even split between pro- and anti-Netanyahu factions, making Abbas the country’s kingmaker.