June 17 marks 50 years since Richard M. Nixon declared drugs “America’s public enemy number one.” Perhaps no political decision has had a greater impact on Latin America’s recent past and present. Now journalists from the region are examining the failed policies of the war on drugs.

Unos niños juegan al fútbol en una cancha utilizada para secar hojas de coca en el pueblo de Omaya, Perú, en 2009. (Ernesto Benavides/AFP vía Getty Images)

The power of language during moments of conflict can be a double-edged sword. Edward R. Murrow, for example, described how Winston Churchill “mobilized the English language and sent it into battle” during the darkest hours of World War II. There was no better general to stoke the fires of the heroism that led to the decisive victories against the Nazis.

[Read more]

Clothing hanging from the overcrowded cells at a prison in Porto Alegre, Brazil, in November 2015. (Felipe Dana/AP)

A few days ago, my son-in-law told me that he was on a walk with my daughter and grandson in the center of São Paulo, the largest city in Brazil, when a group of police officers approached them. My 2-year-old grandson didn’t understand why the officers were pointing a gun at his father. I am 40 years older than him, and I don’t understand it either, much less accept it, although I know that situations like this are frequent in Brazil. Unlike my son-in-law, I don’t usually go through this. But I’m White. He’s Black.

[Read more]

An airplane sprays coca plants in El Catatumbo, Norte de Santander department, Colombia, near the border with Venezuela on June 4, 2008. About 3000 hectares have been fumigated in the area. (Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images)

There’s an old saying: The definition of insanity is trying the same strategy repeatedly, while expecting different results. This is precisely what Colombia has been doing with its illicit coca crops: returning over and over, as we have during the 50-year-long war on drugs, to the aerial spraying of these crops, fruitlessly hoping they disappear.

[Read more]

Protesters demand the resignation of Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández. (Orlando Siera/AFP via Getty Images) (ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Wherever you walk in Honduras, you are most likely in drug trafficking territory. For half a century, this country has been the Central American base for drug trafficking. Organized crime has infiltrated all institutions. If a Honduran comes across any authority — police, mayor, congressman — chances are that figure has commitments to organized crime. However, the Honduran drug trade has moved in step with the United States’ interests.

[Read more]

Bullet holes in a sanctuary at El Aguaje community, after a confrontation between organized crime groups in Aguililla, Michoacán state, Mexico. (Enrique Castro/AFP via Getty Images)

In January 2007, just a few weeks after beginning his mandate and declaring the war on drugs, Felipe Calderón, then president of Mexico, went to a military base in the state of Michoacán dressed as a soldier. There, he praised the military on the first operations of the strategy that would mark the narrative of a country that had replaced Colombia as the epicenter of drug cartel activity. From that display of premature triumphalism, the only thing that has remained in these 15 years has been the overlap between civilian and military power represented in the presidential uniform. The rest of Calderón’s discourse has been a self-fulfilling prophecy: The country that he made up, mired in a security emergency by the power of drug lords, is now suffering the most violent years in modern history.

[Read more]