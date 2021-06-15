Now comes Initiative 16, also known as the Pause Act, for Protect Animals from Unnecessary Suffering and Exploitation. If it gets on the 2022 ballot and is approved by voters, the law will make it excruciatingly hard for ranchers and veterinarians to take care of livestock and earn a living without facing potential criminal charges.
The political and cultural gulf between urban, liberal-leaning Coloradans and more conservative rural residents is only widening, with the current battleground involving the state’s livestock industry. Perhaps sensing that the measure would alienate too many voters, Polis has said he opposes it. Now the state Supreme Court is refereeing the Initiative 16 effort.
Introduced by two Denver-area animal-rights activists, the initiative could redefine as a “sexual act” the artificial insemination or pregnancy-checking of a cow. It would require ranchers and farmers, with potentially ruinous financial effect, to keep their livestock for years longer than is current practice. Cows, five years. Chickens, two.
Critics, including scores of county commissioners and the state’s veterinary association, say the measure is an egregious overreach by animal rights advocates. A coalition including the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, the Colorado Farm Bureau and Colorado Dairy Farmers has asked the state Supreme Court to review the initiative on the grounds that its title is overly broad and violates the single-subject requirement for initiatives, and that its “politically charged redefinition of ‘sexual act with an animal’ ” is an impermissible “political catch phrase.”
I’m dismayed to see yet another issue in Colorado is cutting so divisively along urban-rural lines. As a horse owner, I’m all for animal welfare, but disheartened by an initiative that appears to be about taking better care of animals yet would almost certainly precipitate worse care and outcomes.
As a ballot initiative, like the wolf reintroduction measure passed last year by a fraction of a percent, the Pause effort appeals directly to the hearts of city-dwellers and suburbanites whose numbers are many and whose familiarity with livestock is unlikely to extend much beyond what they see on TV or from a car window.
News reports about livestock abuse might stir their alarm, but most ranchers and farmers are careful, responsible people. It’s their livelihood, after all, and putting stress on animals hurts the owners’ bottom line. Here, and in Oregon, where a similar initiative may make next year’s ballot, these people feel besieged.
In my observation, many who support animal rights measures might be well-intentioned, but they tend to think of animals anthropomorphically. Horse owners may be guilty of it, burdening equines with clothes (blankets) and putting them in housing (stalls). Similarly, many dogs get coats and crates. It might be fun, but it’s usually wrong.
Then there are people who buy a beautiful herding dog — a border collie or Australian shepherd, for example — and turn it into a couch companion. Nice for the owner, but negligent of what the dog, by instinct, aches to do.
“People who haven’t been raised around livestock or working animals have a natural instinct to revert to the human perspective,” Sheryl King, professor emeritus at Southern Illinois University, where she directed the equine science program, tells me. “In a way, I feel sorry for them. These are people who love animals but don’t understand them.”
Is a longer life a better life? Is a coddled life a better life? It rankles people in ranch country when city folks try to seize control over the decisions they constantly wrestle with about their animals’ welfare.
This is not a stay-out-of-our-business gripe. Initiative 16 has angered many livestock owners because it reflects little understanding of what they do. I invite anyone to explore the world in which decisions around life, death and preventing suffering are made every day, several times a day. Surely, the livestock industry benefits from scrutiny, but not from those who don’t know that a cow stands up butt-first and a horse head-first.
