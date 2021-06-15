To recap how we got here: Then-President Donald Trump signed the worst deal of the century with the Taliban in 2020. The United States agreed to pull all of its troops out of Afghanistan within 14 months and to force the Afghan government to release thousands of Taliban prisoners. One of the few promises the Taliban made in return — “not to cooperate with groups or individuals threatening the security of the United States and its allies” — has already been violated. The United Nations reports that the Taliban remains “closely aligned” with al-Qaeda.