Relations between the United States and Russia have reached a particularly perilous moment. The administration recently imposed new sanctions on the Russian economy and expelled 10 Russian diplomats in response to the country’s alleged election interference efforts — further straining our relationship. Russia in turn expelled 10 U.S. diplomats from the country, threatened to take “painful measures” against U.S. businesses in the future, and announced a forthcoming ban on the United States hiring Russian nationals. To make the diplomatic dysfunction worse, the last two U.S. consulates in Russia were recently closed — leaving all consular services to be handled by the overwhelmed, understaffed embassy, which has slowed visa processing to a crawl. It’s now been months since an ambassador from either country has been present in the other. In contrast, ambassadors remained in place during even some of the Cold War’s most dangerous moments, such as the Cuban missile crisis. Those diplomatic channels were crucial to prevent any further escalation of tensions, and no doubt saved lives.