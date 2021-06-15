The leaders of the news organization, which opened its Moscow bureau shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, is facing millions of dollars in fines, an uphill battle in the Russian court system and the possible physical shuttering of its offices in Russia for the first time, RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said on Monday. Russian authorities have frozen the news organization’s Russian bank accounts and sent court bailiffs to the offices twice to begin enforcement procedures, as part of a campaign to censor the news organization’s content and diminish its reach to Russian news consumers.