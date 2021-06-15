“I will never lie to you,” Kayleigh McEnany said in May 2020 when she started as then-President Donald Trump’s press secretary. Now, McEnany is pleased to report that she fulfilled that pledge. In a speech over the weekend at an event of conservative group Turning Point USA, McEnany told the audience, “Then there was the question, ‘Will you ever lie to us?’ And I said without hesitation, ‘No.’ And I never did. As a woman of faith, as a mother of baby Blake, as a person who meticulously prepared at some of the world’s hardest institutions, I never lied, I sourced my information, but that will never prevent the press from calling you a liar.”