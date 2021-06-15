The same way a carnivore may ask herself whether she should eat anything she couldn’t stand to kill, we’re trying to hold ourselves accountable; to test our ability to tolerate the worst of things whose best aspects we reap routinely for pleasure. White supremacy, meat, a great corner kick. Yet it’s also possible that we’re letting ourselves off the hook, rather than putting ourselves on it — saying it’s okay for someone or something to suffer a lot, and us to do nothing about it, as long as we’re willing to suffer a little by refusing for a moment to look away.