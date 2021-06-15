Biden’s written announcement of the strategy clearly strives to be nonpartisan. “Domestic terrorism — driven by hate, bigotry, and other forms of extremism — is a stain on the soul of America. It goes against everything our country strives for and it poses a direct challenge to our national security, democracy, and unity,” the statement reads. It continues, “This is a project that should unite all Americans. Together we must affirm that domestic terrorism has no place in our society. We must work to root out the hatreds that can too often drive violence.” That anodyne assertion would be entirely appropriate if both political parties were devoted to unity and democracy, but there is every reason to question it.