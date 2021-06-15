After all, precedents matter in Supreme Court retirements, too; justices learn from the mistakes of their predecessors. The word on the court was that Justice Sandra Day O’Connor left too soon, in order to care for her ailing husband, and turned out to regret her departure. Consequently, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg decided to roll the dice on her own health and a Hillary Clinton victory in 2016. (Ginsburg was also none too amused by comparatively gentle efforts to elbow her out of the way.) The result was a third Trump justice.