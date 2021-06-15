When she moved to New York after a couple of years at the Detroit News, her boss suggested she apply for work at the Times. “Of course, it never would have occurred to me,” says Amster, who was told by the Times that it had no openings and would keep her resume on file. Months later, she received a telegram from the paper alerting her that it was launching a research operation. Would she like to apply? Her interviewer, John Rothman, did not ask her any questions about her qualifications. “He knew full well that I knew how to get research on any subject,” recalls Amster, who would work at the Times from 1967 to 2005.