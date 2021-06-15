A box listing the credits for the project, however, omitted her name.
“I was FURIOUS,” says Amster in an interview. “I probably yelled and screamed,” well within earshot of Robert Amster, a scientist-turned-Wall Street brokerage officer. “I couldn’t wait to get in there,” she continues, referring to the Times’ offices, “and confront [foreign editor] Jim Greenfield. He was the one I dealt with.”
Amster, Greenfield and the big names of the Pentagon Papers story — leaker Daniel Ellsberg, reporter Neil Sheehan, Washington bureau chief Max Frankel — narrate their roles in an oral history published on Sunday as part of a Times special section entitled “The Pentagon Papers at 50.” There’s also a separate audio interview with Amster in which she discusses her work in the project, including the decades-old snub from her own colleagues. “It was so hurtful to me. And even to this day, you know, I laugh about it, because what else can I do?” said Amster in that interview. “But I wasn’t given recognition, public recognition. I felt cheated and I still do, actually.”
Asked whether the Times would consider amending the official record with a correction or something along those lines, spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha responded, “We’re setting the record straight with readers with the new reporting and podcast. It’s more effective than appending an update or correction on a decades old story.”
Amster got her start in newspaper research at the Detroit News in the mid-1960s. The newspaper offered a service called “Questions and Answers,” and if the Detroit News researcher could figure it out within five minutes, the caller would get an answer. Amster’s boss gave her some time to familiarize herself with all the research resources at the newspaper, so that when she took her first call, she’d be ready. “I was extremely nervous about this whole thing, and the phone rang and I said, ‘Questions and Answers,’” recalls Amster of her debut. An agitated male voice asked, “’Where can I get married in a hurry?' I laughed to myself, it was so easy; it was in the World Almanac,” says Amster.
When she moved to New York after a couple of years at the Detroit News, her boss suggested she apply for work at the Times. “Of course, it never would have occurred to me,” says Amster, who was told by the Times that it had no openings and would keep her resume on file. Months later, she received a telegram from the paper alerting her that it was launching a research operation. Would she like to apply? Her interviewer, John Rothman, did not ask her any questions about her qualifications. “He knew full well that I knew how to get research on any subject,” recalls Amster, who would work at the Times from 1967 to 2005.
Rothman was a digital pioneer; one of his ambitions was to introduce computers as a means for journalists to do research, a move that required weaning them from “the morgue,” the legendary Times paper-clipping archive. His strategy for doing so included a personnel component. “You would have to have a team in there in place and accepted in the newsroom to facilitate” the digital migration, says Amster. “And he chose young women — a team of professional researchers, and all of us young and if I may say, all of us attractive — and installed us in the newsroom with reporters and editors.”
Margot Williams, a veteran of The Post, the Times and NPR, among others, says that news research departments have long been women-dominated pods in male-dominated newsrooms, in part because of the niche’s link to library studies, a traditionally female field. “I thought that things have improved in the past 50 years for women and researchers in newsrooms,” says Williams, who now works with the Intercept and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. “But it just made me think back and say, ‘Right, that’s the way it was.’” The result: “It’s hard to get researchers their credit.”
“All of the men had to use us to get them information and by Jove, we got them information,” recalls Amster, who says that the trust built in this process was helpful when it came time to migrate to digital research.
Joining the Pentagon Papers team, though, disrupted Amster’s everyday routines. Since the story was a secret even within the walls of the Times, she ditched her desk in favor of an office where she could pore over her research. When she took out books or clippings from the morgue, she violated the rules compelling staffers to sign out their materials. “I couldn’t leave a trail of what I was signing out, and because I was the top person in research, I just decided I would not sign them out,” she says.
Part of her job involved determining whether something in the Times document trove had already been published. The newspaper, after all, didn’t want to bill its story as a bombshell if significant portions had already appeared in other publications. Then as now, reaching certainty on that fact is a nerve-racking process. In some cases, the 7,000 pages of documents contained information that had been published in the Times itself. In other cases, the trudge through the archives came up empty, meaning that it appeared the Times had exclusive information. She told her colleagues: “I have not found anything to confirm publication. That’s all I could do.”
In her oral history recollection, Amster describes how Greenfield secured her participation in the project. “'Follow me.' That’s all he said,” remembered Amster. “So I followed him. He turned his back on me and walked to the front of the newsroom, which was a long walk — didn’t say a word.” After a silent ride in a taxi to the Hilton — where the papers were undergoing journalistic triage — Amster came face to face with the project. Before she dove in, a news executive articulated the peculiarities of the work in front of them: “We can all be arrested and imprisoned because we have it, and we’re planning to publish it,” the executive told Amster. She replied, “Show me the papers.”
Which is to say, Amster happily accepted the risks of her participation. That’s why she was so dismayed when Greenfield gave her this explanation for excluding her name from the credit box: “Well, you were a woman and we might have to go to prison and we decided you shouldn’t have to go to prison,” said Greenfield, in Amster’s recollection. Contacted on Monday, the 96-year-old Greenfield said he didn’t recall that conversation, though he said that Amster did a “terrific” job on the Pentagon Papers. “I think that’s understandable given that 50 years have elapsed,” says Amster.
Lynn Dombek, a research editor at ProPublica, tells the Erik Wemple Blog that publications have made strides in recent decades toward crediting researchers, and she cites the well-known work of people like The Post’s Julie Tate, the Times’ Kitty Bennett and Sheelagh McNeill and ProPublica’s Doris Burke as examples. “It’s a pretty small group and we really all recognize and honor each other,” says Dombek.
Amster did receive a signed letter from then-Publisher Arthur O. Sulzberger Jr. after the newspaper won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for its Pentagon Papers series. “To my immense satisfaction,” Amster told the Times in her audio interview, “there was never any criticism of what appeared in the paper, no one saying this isn’t true, this is a mistake. It was factually accurate. I’m very, very proud of that.”
