In the weeks leading up to the elections, a number of international pundits and media outlets, and some Mexican commentators, had warned about the risk of an alleged regression in Mexico at the hands of the “populist and authoritarian” López Obrador, whom they accused of trying to influence the elections and dismantle our country’s institutions. As proof, they cited his predilection for consulting the citizenry and his direct and critical opinions about political actors and the media. The Economist, a British weekly, went so far as to invite a vote against López Obrador, warning of this alleged risk.