The administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, of which I am a member, celebrated our party’s victory in 11 of the 15 gubernatorial races and the majority we, with our allies, continue to hold in the Congress. An alliance of opposition parties, meanwhile, highlighted its gains in the Chamber of Deputies, and the fact that it won some governorships and metropolitan areas. Every political party did its best to convince the public that it had done well in the elections.
What does all of this sound like? It sounds like business as usual after election day in any strong democracy, not like the beginning of the democratic regression being warned about by some.
In the weeks leading up to the elections, a number of international pundits and media outlets, and some Mexican commentators, had warned about the risk of an alleged regression in Mexico at the hands of the “populist and authoritarian” López Obrador, whom they accused of trying to influence the elections and dismantle our country’s institutions. As proof, they cited his predilection for consulting the citizenry and his direct and critical opinions about political actors and the media. The Economist, a British weekly, went so far as to invite a vote against López Obrador, warning of this alleged risk.
These false alarms reveal a fundamental flaw with some critics in Mexico and abroad: In their aversion to López Obrador’s personal style and his public policies that prioritize the poor, they have tried to portray him as a caricature of a political authoritarian and an economic populist.
This is at least the third time that they have been wrong. First, they predicted that he could never win the presidential election, but he did just that in a historic landslide. After his victory, they then warned that Mexico — the United States’ largest trading partner — would swiftly descend into economic chaos characterized by hyperinflation, devaluation and over-indebtedness, and quickly clash with Washington.
What actually happened, once he took office, is that López Obrador reshaped the government’s public policies to focus on the poor, who, as of 2018, numbered 52.4 million people. Over the past 38 years, the participation of labor, compared with capital in the productive factors of the Mexican economy, has been constantly reduced, and the gross domestic product per capita grew less than 1 percent.
Faced with this inherited adverse scenario, the president spearheaded a historic increase in the minimum wage and kept our finances healthy. After the global economic collapse caused by the pandemic, this year we are on track to grow by about 6 percent. All these reasons are behind López Obrador’s clear victory in the midterm election, despite the health and economic crises that Mexico — and every other country in the world — faced as a consequence of the pandemic.
Vice President Harris’s recent visit to Mexico is proof that we are far from clashing with the United States. In fact, we have a close, respectful and collaborative relationship with our neighbor.
The last failed prediction is that there would be a democratic regression in Mexico. Local and international critics spent the weeks leading up to the election questioning López Obrador’s dedication to democracy. Perhaps they have forgotten that he was one of the most important forces for political change in Mexico, which not so long ago was characterized by fraudulent elections, open or covert censorship and political repression.
We are not yet where we would like to be, but today Mexico has fair elections, freedom of the press, and dissent and political plurality. The government consults the people directly on major decisions (as do state and local governments in the United States and other large democracies). Yes, the president has voiced his disagreement with the decisions of the electoral officials and with the media, but he has respected their work at all times.
Mexico is a great democracy undergoing a needed transformation. For the first time in decades, the government’s focus is on closing the gap between rich and poor, which made our country one of the most unequal in the world, and on tackling the corruption that, as is widely known, was for decades the defining characteristic of Mexico’s governments. This has been done while maintaining good relations with the United States and the world, continuing our fiscal discipline and consolidating our democracy.
The critics have repeatedly been wrong in their attempts to define López Obrador and in their completely misguided warnings about economic chaos, democratic regression and a clash with Washington that never materialized. Perhaps it is time for them to realize that what bothers them is that a political leader can be as successful as López Obrador while embracing ideas completely opposed to those they have championed for the past 30 years.
Maybe it’s time to give more credit to López Obrador and Mexico’s democracy.
