Over the next 18 months, Himes plans to hold informal hearings and then issue a report with, perhaps, bipartisan recommendations. The committee will look at the fairness effects of the tax code, globalization, regulation and the quasi-monopolies of today, such as Google and Amazon. The evidence of inequality was sharpened by last week’s revelation of IRS data showing that CEOs such as Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway and Jeff Bezos of Amazon pay a tiny fraction of their immense wealth in taxes. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)