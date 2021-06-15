Omar’s defenders respond by asking: What about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)? Greene is a disgraceful conspiracy theorist who said “there’s never any evidence shown for a plane in the Pentagon” on 9/11, called the 2018 Parkland school shooting a false flag operation, speculated that California wildfires were caused by a Jewish space laser, and most recently compared mask mandates to the Holocaust (a remark for which she, unlike Omar, apologized on Monday after a visit to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum). But in February, the House’s Democratic majority stripped Greene of her committee assignments. How can Democrats justify removing Greene from her committee assignments but not doing the same for Omar? When Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) wondered publicly in 2019 why terms such as “white nationalist” and “white supremacist” had suddenly “become offensive,” Republicans stripped him of his committee assignments. Yet Omar makes repeated antisemitic comments, and Democrats keep her on the very committee that sets U.S. policy with regard to Israel?