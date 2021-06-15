Pedro Castillo, who campaigned on a far-left platform, appears to have won by 48,000 votes out of more than 17 million cast. His opponent, Keiko Fujimori, is contesting the outcome, but given her record of alleged corruption — and association with the repressive rule of her father, a former president serving 25 years for human rights violations — victory for her would not be much to look forward to, even if it were likely.