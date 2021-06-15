Most of this soured relationship is thanks to Erdogan’s massive crackdown on the opposition to transform Turkey into his own image. More than a quarter-million people have been sentenced on terrorism charges since 2016, thanks to a vague Turkish law used to punish the opposition, in Erdogan’s bid to consolidate power. The crackdown is so relentless that it recognizes no boundaries, and Turkish dissidents abroad, including me, have felt Erdogan’s long arms.