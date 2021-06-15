Compliance is enforced. The government tracks the presence of NIH grant numbers on publications that involve foreign scientists. Lawyers warn us that ignoring the regulations could be serious for individuals and their institutions. With potential involvement from the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security, it’s hard to think otherwise. One colleague, unaware of the new regulation, had to remove an NIH grant number from a paper at the last minute to avoid possible penalties for an honest error. Thousands of others may have already unknowingly breached the rules. One can only hope the Biden administration responds with tolerance and not prosecutions.