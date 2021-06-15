I knew exactly what Luke meant by “Pam-esque.” She was idiosyncratic at birth — and private except to her very closest friends. I knew that she liked to sleep without pajamas under piles of comforters with the air conditioner set to freezing. I knew that she was smart, if not especially studious, and that she was an avid tennis player. One day after high school, she ran south from our hometown of Winter Haven, Fla., with a tennis pro before deciding to trek back north to college at Smith. Her first job was at the New Yorker, where, she said, she mostly made summer camp arrangements for her boss’s children. (True to form, Pam never disclosed his or her name.)