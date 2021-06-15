A common refrain throughout the pandemic has been that kids aren’t at much risk. This argument has been used to justify decisions in Texas and Iowa to ban schools from requiring masks. It is being cited, including by some doctors, as a reason for why vaccines should be directed abroad rather than be given to American children. On Thursday, an adviser to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration questioned whether the agency should be able to use emergency-use authorization to expedite vaccines for children under 12. Even under the emergency designation, vaccines probably won’t be authorized for younger school-age children until this fall, and toddlers and babies not until the end of 2021; waiting for full approval could delay the process well into 2022.