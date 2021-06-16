Covid-19 was not as calamitous as the Civil War, but it has wrought its own trauma. It has robbed our nation of nearly 600,000 lives, including thousands of residents of our collective cities. It has exposed racial inequities in health care, housing, transportation, infrastructure and our economy. It has destroyed businesses and ripped jobs from our communities, leaving people struggling to put food on the table. And families in urban and rural areas across the South have tried in vain to adapt to online learning without access to affordable, high-speed Internet.