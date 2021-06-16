When Putin looks at the United States, he sees that one of our two great parties has all but accepted the idea — the idea at the core of Putin’s political philosophy — that authoritarianism is preferable to democracy. When he gave Trump a helping hand in 2016, it was likely less because he expected policy concessions from Trump than that Trump would be an agent of chaos who would discredit the United States and its political system in the eyes of the world. And did he ever.