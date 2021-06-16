Instinctively, I always regarded the reversible lane as terrifying: you had to mentally adjust to the idea that you were traveling in the “wrong” direction, on the other side of the double-yellow division. Many have been better able to make that adjustment, it seems, and at breakneck speed. However, the roadside signage for this arrangement was minimal and not highly visible — so that if you were, say, a tourist from Nebraska innocently traveling the wrong way at rush hour in the reversible lane, it might seem that D.C. was content to let you find out about it the hard way.