For years, before March 2020 when the pandemic eliminated rush-hour traffic, a middle lane was opened up in the hours between 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. for southbound traffic and between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for northbound traffic. In the morning, there would be four lanes for cars commuting into the city (two lanes for traffic going the opposite direction); in the evening, the situation was reversed. The reversible lane extend from Legation Street (to the north) to Calvert Street NW (to the south), a distance of approximately 2.7 miles.
Instinctively, I always regarded the reversible lane as terrifying: you had to mentally adjust to the idea that you were traveling in the “wrong” direction, on the other side of the double-yellow division. Many have been better able to make that adjustment, it seems, and at breakneck speed. However, the roadside signage for this arrangement was minimal and not highly visible — so that if you were, say, a tourist from Nebraska innocently traveling the wrong way at rush hour in the reversible lane, it might seem that D.C. was content to let you find out about it the hard way.
A remarkable report last June from the D.C. Department of Transportation, “The Connecticut Avenue Reversible Lane Operations and Safety Study — Existing Conditions Report,” documents in abundant detail the hazards of the reversible lane. Between 2015 and 2019, 664 accidents (of which 11 resulted in disabling injuries and 180 in non-disabling injuries) occurred during the five-hour window when the reversible lane was in effect — that’s 44 percent of all accidents that occurred during the study period, at any hour of the day or night, including weekends, when the reversible lane is not in effect.
The Existing Conditions Report is but one component of an extraordinary effort by DDOT in response to community concerns about street safety in our neighborhood, concerns that mounted as schools reopened. The department also proposed, in an “Initial Concept Alternatives Presentation” last June, four possible reconfigurations of traffic. Two of those would eliminate the reversible lane, and one would also create protected bike lanes on the east and west sides of the street, with restrictions on parking. Later, DDOT recommended winnowing the choices to the two options that eliminate the reversible lane: one with bike lanes, one without.
The option for protected bike lanes reflects the city’s effort to be green conscious and bicycle friendly, and it is the preference of many of us in the community. It has been endorsed by the Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners representing the areas affected by the reversible lane.
Altogether, DDOT’s efforts around the Connecticut Avenue reversible lane have been commendable and labor intensive. So, it is curious that late in May — about the same time The Post reported the possibility of permanent work-at-home status for some federal workers — DDOT announced the reversible lane would reopen June 1.
Here an important subplot unfolds. ANC3F Chair David Cristeal and Bob Deyling, the chair of ANC 3F’s Streets and Sidewalks Committee, relayed community concerns about the lane reopening to DDOT and to D.C. Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), who urged the department in a letter to reconsider. It did so. (Subplot lesson: D.C. residents, your ANC works for you. Get to know your representative and the issues in your neighborhood and make your voice heard.)
Someday, humankind will look back on the years when millions of us spent hours commuting to and from workplaces in physically hazardous, environmentally disastrous traffic as one of the weirdest and most inane customs of modern living. Alas, that day is not yet here and won’t be anytime soon. But surely, the pandemic has inched us a bit closer. Certainly, we can safely assume that we will not be returning to pre-pandemic levels of rush-hour traffic. Bicycles are the future. And D.C. should ditch the Connecticut Avenue reversible lane, for good.
Read more: