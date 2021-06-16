So what’s the impact of a covid-19 variant that is much more contagious, possibly more deadly and that may be causing more breakthrough infections in those who are only partly protected? Well, again, let’s look at the evidence: In India, the delta variant flattened the health-care system and caused hundreds of thousands of deaths. In Britain, it has quickly become the dominant strain and has caused the number of daily infections to triple in just the past month. And it has arrived here. As of Wednesday, the delta variant accounts for 10 percent of U.S. infections and is doubling its share of new cases every two weeks. At this rate, delta will become our dominant strain in the next month to six weeks.