The rail project in Fairfax and Loudoun counties has been beset by multiyear delays, more than $249 million in cost overruns and significant, dangerous construction defects. In selecting contractors for the project, regional leaders explicitly rejected the required use of a project labor agreement, or PLA, claiming it would inflate costs. As costs soared that claim was proved false.
Fairfax County leaders have the opportunity to prevent such failures by adopting the tried and true tools of PLAs and prevailing wages.
Project labor agreements are what helped make the nearby Frederick Douglass Bridge and the Washington Nationals Park projects successful, with quality work delivered on time and on budget, while ensuring development of the local workforce. The success of project labor agreements reach as far back as the Hoover and Grand Coulee dams, Disney World and the Trans-Alaska Pipeline.
With PLAs, contractors, subcontractors, communities and workers agree to working conditions, ensuring coordination for smooth project completion. Training requirements, coupled with fair compensation, save taxpayers money by ensuring on-time and on-budget project completion. And they discourage unscrupulous contractors from betraying the public trust with inflated profits, lowball bids, cut corners or abusive employment practices.
Project labor agreements are often tailored to community needs, such as increasing the hiring of local workers and women and minority workers, and providing skills training to help ensure quality work and safety on job sites. And workers receive benefits such as health care and pensions, preventing a burden on local services.
Couple with local prevailing wage laws, PLAs prevent unscrupulous contractors from undercutting local wages on publicly funded projects, which would in effect use taxpayer money to drive down living standards for everyone. The laws simply require payment of wages that currently prevail in a local area.
Fairfax County leaders are likely to hear opposition to the proposals from the usual group of anti-worker organizations. They are intent on defending unscrupulous contractors, preventing fair pay and benefits and discouraging workers from joining unions to improve their work and their lives. They will echo the same message — that PLAs and prevailing wages inflate costs. Yet numerous studies show that project labor agreements and prevailing wage laws don’t increase costs and can prevent a repeat of the Silver Line Phase 2 experience.
One major research project, “The Economic, Fiscal, and Social Impacts of State Prevailing Wage Laws: Choosing Between the High Road and the Low Road in the Construction Industry,” examined recent peer-reviewed studies and showed that construction costs are not affected by prevailing wages. To the contrary, the absence of prevailing wages increases taxpayer burdens by increasing the likelihood that workers will earn incomes below the poverty level, become more dependent on public assistance and not have health insurance and retirement benefits.
Fairfax County should move forward to implement prevailing wages and project labor agreement requirements. Workers, taxpayers and responsible contractors are too valuable to leave them at the mercy of another public construction project boondoggle.
