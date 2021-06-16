Democrats are unlikely to make the same mistake again with Senate control in the balance. Al Gross, the 2020 Senate nominee, has indicated he might run again, a development that would surely delight Democrats since he raised $19.5 million in his last race, a state record, and already has statewide name identification. Gross would likely not have a chance if he were paired against the moderate Murkowski, but her decade-long alienation from conservative Republicans has only intensified since she voted to impeach Trump. The state party censured her in March and set out to find a conservative who could win. Kelly Tshibaka, former head of Alaska’s Department of Administration, jumped into the race less than two weeks later.