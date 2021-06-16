So Manchin is cracking open a couple of doors, just a bit.
Manchin is now circulating a list of things he can support in the For the People Act, the comprehensive Democratic bill that would secure voting rights and thwart Republican anti-majoritarian tactics. In his list, Manchin includes some provisions already in the bill but also accepts some GOP priorities. Here’s a sample of what he proposes:
- Make Election Day a federal holiday
- Guarantee 15 days of early voting
- Ban partisan gerrymandering
- Automatic voter registration
- Require voter ID with option to use alternatives such as utility bills
There are many provisions in the current bill, such as a requirement that states allow anyone to vote by mail if they want, that aren’t in Manchin’s proposal. His endorsement of voter ID will raise hackles among Democrats. But at least it’s a concrete proposal, which, in theory, could be the basis of genuine negotiation.
And Manchin is obviously trying. Politico reports that, this week, he organized a Zoom call with Republican senators and civil rights organizations to discuss what a compromise might look like.
Yet it’s difficult to see how even a watered-down version of the For the People Act would ever garner 10 Republican votes to defeat the inevitable Republican filibuster, given how firmly the GOP is committed to making it harder to vote.
What will make 10 Republicans agree to automatic voter registration and an Election Day holiday, which would make registering and voting more convenient — the opposite of everything they’re doing on voting rights? What will make them agree to a ban on partisan gerrymandering, which is essential to the party’s hopes of winning the House?
It’s possible to imagine Manchin’s compromise passing Congress — but only after a negotiation among Democrats. The For the People Act is co-sponsored by every Democrat in the Senate except Manchin (as well as every House Democrat). Manchin wants something less ambitious. So Democrats can negotiate and perhaps come to a compromise.
But there is no compromise that Democrats can live with which can also get 10 Republican votes. That’s because Republicans’ preferred outcome is the status quo. Right now, they control more state legislatures than Democrats do, which they’ve used to erect barriers to voting and gerrymander every district they can.
It isn’t as though the GOP is desperate for change, and thus might agree to getting some of what they want in return for allowing Democrats to get some of what they want. They don’t want the For the People Act to be passed in some altered form, they want the For the People Act to die.
But Manchin is still hoping that everything will work out: Through his efforts, he’ll hammer out a variety of pieces of compromise legislation, all while preserving his beloved filibuster.
We’re now learning that on a leaked call organized by the anti-partisan group No Labels and joined by wealthy donors, Manchin expressed an openness to changes to the filibuster, including lowering the threshold from 60 to 55 votes and forcing the minority to talk to mount a filibuster.
But he still thinks bipartisanship is possible. He pleaded with the donors to help find the last few Republican votes to create a commission to examine the Jan. 6 insurrection (it failed when only 6 Republicans voted to end the GOP filibuster). As Manchin said on the call, failure here “emboldens the far left saying, ‘I told you, how’s that bipartisan working for you now, Joe?’ ”
All of which shows that Manchin may be the last person in Washington holding out hope for bipartisanship. But he’s not getting much help from the Republicans he’s wooing. Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) spoke for his party when he recently declared: “I want to make Joe Biden a one-half-term president.”
In other words, if Republicans take back one or both houses of Congress in 2022, Biden’s presidency will end right there, at least when it comes to legislating. Which suggests that bipartisanship won’t be on their minds.
Manchin still wants to make deals. But sooner or later, he’ll have to realize that the only people ready to negotiate with him in good faith are other Democrats.
