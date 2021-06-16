McConnell’s ability to commandeer a Supreme Court seat that should have gone to a Democratic-appointed justice was just the beginning. In ramming through another justice appointed by a Republican president in 2020 while presidential voting was already underway, McConnell established a bright-line test: Only Republican presidents get Supreme Court nominees, and they get picks no matter the circumstances.
Republicans’ devotion to disempowering Democratic presidents has continued. McConnell has declared himself “100 percent” focused on blocking President Biden’s agenda. In making that statement, McConnell made clear that he does not simply aim to block legislation he disagrees with or shape legislation more to his liking; he is devoted to depriving Biden of consideration of nominees and legislation regardless of the outcome of the election.
Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) did him one better Monday: “Mitch McConnell’s come under a lot of criticism for saying at one point he wanted to make sure that Barack Obama was a one-term president. I want to make Joe Biden a one-half-term president,” Barrasso said. “And I want to do that by making sure they no longer have the House, Senate and White House.” Does Barrasso imagine he is going to oust Biden from the White House if Republicans capture Congress? Or merely deprive him of the ability to exercise his powers?
McConnell also made clear in an interview Monday that if Republicans got the majority in the Senate in 2022 and a Supreme Court seat opened up before the 2024 election, he thought it “highly unlikely” he would consider a nominee. Again, only Republican presidents get Supreme Court justices.
The contempt for the constitutional prerogatives of a president from the other party is an integral part of the GOP’s repudiation of our constitutional system in favor of unbridled, unprincipled exercise of power. Defying the Founders’ expectation that there would be some modicum of good faith, Republicans prove again and again that whether they capture the White House or Congress or both, there are no limits to partisan ambitions. There is no norm they will not break and no national concern that would move them to put country above party and personal interest. Capture the White House; use the Justice Department to investigate enemies and shield friends. Capture Congress; deny consideration of nominees and use the filibuster consistently to thwart popular legislation.
Voters need to keep this in mind in 2022. Republicans do not run on the promise to “check” a president. They run on the promise to disable him and to deny him the powers granted by the Constitution. They have refused to acknowledge that he legitimately won in 2020, but should Republicans win in 2022, they will usurp his powers and bring legislative activity to a halt. That’s not my view; they told us what they intend to do. We should take them at their word.
