And so for more than150 years, Black people have celebrated their own Independence Day: June 19, or Juneteenth, as it is more commonly known. It marks the anniversary of the day in 1865 when news of the Emancipation Proclamation, and chattel slavery’s official end, reached enslaved Blacks in Galveston, Tex. This was months after the Confederate Army had surrendered to the Union, ending the Civil War; six months after Congress passed the 13th Amendment; and more than two full years after Abraham Lincoln had first issued the proclamation. An oppressive regime hoped to delay our liberation — but it could not stop our progress.